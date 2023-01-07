Afternoon brief: IPS Rashmi Shukla moves Mumbai court for discharge in phone tapping case, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla moves Mumbai court for discharge in phone tapping case

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla has approached the metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai for discharge in connection with the case registered with the Colaba police for illegal phone tapping of Shiv Sena member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse…read more

How Delhi, Bengaluru cops arrested Shankar Mishra who peed on Air India flyer

It wasn't an easy task for the Delhi and Bengaluru Police teams to arrest Shankar Mishra, a Mumbai resident, who allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman passenger on board an Air India flight from…read more.

‘Recklessness of election machinery’: Cong's big charge on AIMIM chief Owaisi, seeks action by EC

The Congress on Friday alleged that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is registered as a voter in different places in two assembly segments in Hyderabad. Telangana…read more.

Who is Kevin McCarthy: Elected US house speaker in confusing (multiple) votes

Kevin McCarthy became the speaker of the US House of Representatives after securing fifteen rounds of voting. With a talent for cutting deals and a proven track record, Kevin McCarthy has been a major fund…read more.

'Dog’s breakfast of a sport': NZ star slams call to end 2nd Test vs PAK with three overs to spare due to bad light

The second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand wound down to an extraordinary finish on Friday with both sides being with a realistic chance to win the match. Sarfaraz Ahmed's gritty century on…read more.

Fitness trends 2023: From virtual fitness sessions to home gym, top trends that will rule the fitness industry

Maintaining physical and mental health is of utmost importance in today's world. The idea of fitness is changing as people everywhere work to improve their quality of life. Fitness was long thought to be…read more.

Mama gives birth to twin daughters with birthdays in different years

What is that one thing that most twins share? Birthday is the answer that comes to mind. The case, however, is very different for this set of twin sisters born to mama Kali Jo Flewellen. The newborns don’t…read more.

