Mama gives birth to twin daughters with birthdays in different years

What is that one thing that most twins share? Birthday is the answer that comes to mind. The case, however, is very different for this set of twin sisters born to mama Kali Jo Flewellen. The newborns don’t share the same birth date. Not just that, they have different birth years too.

Flewellen posted about the birth of her daughters. She shared how one of them was born in December 2022 and the other in January 2023. “Cliff and I are so proud to introduce Annie Jo and Effie Rose Scott! Annie was the last baby born in 2022 at 11:55 p.m. Then, Effie was the very first born in 2023 at 12:01! They both came out healthy and happy and weighing 5.5 pounds. Cliff and I are just so excited for this adventure!” she wrote. She concluded the post with pictures of her newborn babies.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has received nearly 500 likes. People took to the comments section to share their reactions. Many wrote “Congratulations” to celebrate the birth of the newborns.

Here’s how people reacted:

“YEEEEEEES! I’m so glad you got to pull off such a fun birth experience for them! Enjoy the baby snuggles and be sure to take care of yourself,” wrote a Facebook user. “YAY!!! How beautiful they are! And how cool that they have their own birthdays!!! You look more beautiful than ever Kali! Praying for all the things you need to be at your fingertips. Sending all the love!!” shared another. “Oh wow, congratulations, what an adventure for sure and they will have their own special day! WOW,” posted a third.

