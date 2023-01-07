Home / India News / ‘Recklessness of election machinery’: Cong's big charge on AIMIM chief Owaisi, seeks action by EC

‘Recklessness of election machinery’: Cong's big charge on AIMIM chief Owaisi, seeks action by EC

Published on Jan 07, 2023 09:40 AM IST

Telangana Congress vice president G Niranjan attached voting lists of both constituencies which he claimed to have downloaded from ECI website.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI file)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

The Congress on Friday alleged that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is registered as a voter in different places in two assembly segments in Hyderabad.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee vice president G Niranjan in a letter to the Election Commission has claimed that the Hyderabad MP is registered as a voter in Rajendra Nagar and Khairatabad assembly constituencies.

“This indicates the irresponsibility of an elected member of parliament and also recklessness of election machinery in publishing the final voters' list,” Niranjan said, while attaching the voters' lists of both the constituencies he claimed to have downloaded from the Election Commission's website.

The Telangana Congress chief demanded action from the poll panel against the AIMIM chief. The Grand Old Party's charge against the Hyderabad MP is bound to set political tempers soaring in the year Telangana goes to polls.

Owaisi has been a sitting MP from Hyderabad since 2004, having retained his bastion in 2009, 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi had been a member of parliament from the city for six terms from 1984 to 2004.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

