Afternoon brief: Jagan Mohan Reddy richest CM, only Mamata not crorepati, says report; and all the latest news

Jagan Reddy wealthiest, only Mamata not crorepati: List of richest CMs

Jagan Mohan Reddy has a declared asset of ₹ 510 crore, according to ADR report.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is the wealthiest chief minister of the country with a total of ₹510 crore assets, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms. Out of the 30 incumbent chief ministers, 29 are crorepatis with the only exception being West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with a total asset of ₹15 lakh, the ADR report said. Read more

Dhoni refused to run double, limped, battled immense pain; Fleming gives injury details of CSK captain

MS Dhoni walked out to bat when Chennai Super Kings needed 73 runs off just 35 balls with only five wickets in hand in an IPL 2023 match against the Rajasthan Royals. From then on, he forged yet another destructive partnership with Ravindra Jadeja and stretched the match to the last over. Needing 21 off 6 balls, he hit back-to-back sixes off Sandeep Sharma but failed to hit another off the final ball when five runs were needed. Read more

Hrithik Roshan 'dances' to Tamilian song Tum Tum. Watch

Tamilian song Tum Tum from the film Enemy has gone viral on social media. Many people are sharing videos of themselves singing the song and even dancing to it. Now, another video that has caught the attention of many shows Hrithik Roshan 'dancing' to this song. Read more

5 ground rules every secure relationship needs to have

Relationships are like gardens, they require careful tending and nurturing to thrive. A secure and healthy relationship is built on a foundation of trust, respect, and open communication. While every relationship is unique and may require different approaches, there are certain ground rules that can help ensure a strong and secure bond between partners. Read more

Shahrukh Khan's special post for Suhana

Shahrukh Khan took to Instagram to congratulate daughter Suhana Khan on big day…Read more

