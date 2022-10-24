Afternoon brief: Jaishankar on India at UN, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘India will always seek to strengthen…’: S Jaishankar on UN's 77th anniversary

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the 77th anniversary of the United Nations, external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India, a founding member of the intergovernmental organisation, will always seek to strengthen the UN's effectiveness. Read more

'I would have taken a bullet but not let you get out': Hardik Pandya bares his heart in stirring chat with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli may have emerged as the star with the bat in India's stunning four-wicket win over Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match on Sunday but Hardik Pandya's knock of 40 off 37 balls was equally instrumental. When Pandya and Kohli came together, India were staring down the barrel at 31/4. Read more

Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath blushes as he kisses her at Diwali bash, paparazzi shouts 'once more'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma left his wife Ginni Chatrath blushing as he kissed her at a Diwali bash. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account shared a video clip as the duo arrived at a party hosted by Krishan Kumar. Read more

Shehnaaz Gill, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Tejasswi Prakash steal the spotlight at Diwali bash: All videos, pics

Diwali festivities took over the B-Town last night as celebrities stepped out to attend various parties dressed in their best ethnic fits. Indian producer Krishan Kumar also hosted a grand bash, and the who's who of the entertainment industry were clicked at the affair. Read more

Flight attendant meets her favourite teacher on plane after 30 years. Watch how she reacts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of a woman meeting her favourite teacher after 30 years has turned into a source of emotional entertainment for many on Instagram. The video shows the woman, working as a flight attendant, expressing her gratitude for her teacher after spotting her on a flight. Read more

iPhone 15 Ultra to be lighter and tougher, thanks to new titanium body: Report

It's been more than a month since Apple upgraded its iPhone line-up with iPhone 14 series. But speculations have started making rounds about the features and design of the next iPhone series. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail