Flight attendant meets her favourite teacher on plane after 30 years. Watch how she reacts

A video of a woman meeting her favourite teacher after 30 years has turned into a source of emotional entertainment for many on Instagram. The video shows the woman, working as a flight attendant, expressing her gratitude for her teacher after spotting her on a flight.

The video was posted by an Instagram user who goes by Keona Thrasher. The clip, however, captured people’s attention after it was re-posted on the Insta page Goodnews Movement. “Flight attendant Lori ran into Ms. O'Connell, her favourite teacher, earlier this month on Intl Teachers' Day. She couldn't help but share how meaningful this teacher was to a plane full of applauding passengers. ‘You made my day’. ‘You made my life’. I love this!!,” they wrote and posted the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared about 12 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has gathered more than 1.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also received tons of comments from people.

“For all those teachers out there - your job is one of the absolute hardest there is - and you may not see instant reward - but THIS is exactly what impact you have! We NEED YOU and we LOVE YOU!!,” wrote an Instagram user. “Literally crying. I’m an educator. I hope my students will come back and say hi to me,” shared another. “I was fortunate enough to connect with my high school art teacher after 10 years again and we have visited each other and kept in touch via email. She was my favourite!!! And still encourages me,” expressed a third. “We will always remember those special teachers; those who made us love to learn and believe in ourselves. Beautiful,” posted a fourth.