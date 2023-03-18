Afternoon brief: Japan PM Fumio Kishida to unveil new Indo-Pacific plan during India visit, and all the latest news

Japan PM Kishida to unveil new Indo-Pacific plan during India visit

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to unveil a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific Plan for Peace”, with a special focus on the Global South, and seek India’s support for implementing it during his visit to New Delhi on Monday. Read more

Assam govt announces ₹100 cr prize for cleanest district

The Assam government will conduct a cleanliness drive with ₹100 crore as prize money to the winning district to carry out developmental activities, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. Read more

How to earn ₹1 crore through investment in a PPF account?

A Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a scheme for building corpus for post-retirement life by depositing a sum of money over a long period of time. According to the rules, an investor can open this PPF account in any bank or a nearby post office by depositing ₹100. It is necessary to deposit a minimum of ₹500 in the account every year. Read more

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway box office day 1 collection: Rani Mukerji's film opens at ₹1.27 crore

Rani Mukerji's emotional drama Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway released in theatres on Friday amid positive reviews. The film opened at ₹1.27 crore and is expected to gain from positive word of mouth during the weekend. It is inspired from a true story of a mom, who fought against a country, to get back her children. Read more

Priyanka Chopra's stylist Law Roach says the not being 'sample size' comment was taken out of context

Priyanka Chopra's stylist Law Roach recently shocked the internet when he announced his retirement as a celebrity stylist. Law has created some iconic fashion moments in the past with Priyanka and several more stars like Zendaya, Celine Dion, Anne Hathaway, Ariana Grande, and Anya Taylor-Joy, among others. Read more

Michael Bracewell replaces injured Will Jacks in RCB squad for IPL 2023

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell was named as the replacement for Will Jacks in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for IPL 2023. Jacks was ruled out of the tournament after sustaining while fielding in England's second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Jacks, who made his debut in the first ODI against Bangladesh, was bought by the franchise for INR 3.2 Crore. Read more

Bengaluru auto driver is also a financial advisor impresses people with his passion

Bengaluru, rightly called the Silicon Valley of India, has business ideas brimming in every nook and corner. The city is filled with an entrepreneurial passion, from college students to start-ups and even street vendors or cab drivers. Proving the same, now an auto driver from Bengaluru has gone viral as he is also a YouTuber who gives financial advice. Read more

