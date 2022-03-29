Home / India News / Afternoon brief: JD (U) leader shot dead in Patna, and all the latest news
Afternoon brief: JD (U) leader shot dead in Patna, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Representational image. 
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

JD (U) leader shot dead in Patna

Three unidentified assailants shot dead ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) functionary Deepak Kumar Mehta, 40. Read more 

Remarks on Putin: How it went all wrong for Biden

Till Saturday - into week four of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - the US had a limited political objective. Read more 

What is alopecia? All about the hair loss condition Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from

Oscar presenter Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss during the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Read more 

Who is Ayush Badoni, the Lucknow Super Giants batter who smashed 54 off 41 balls on IPL debut?

Since its inception, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has always given an opportunity to youngsters to show a glimpse of their talent. Read more 

Satish Kaushik talks about toxic lovers of Tere Naam and Kabir Singh: 'That’s the culture in small cities'

Director Satish Kaushik has said that Kabir Singh is an 'adapted copy' of his film Tere Naam. Read more 

Explosive 'poison attack' claims - Were Ukrainian peace negotiators targeted?

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich & Ukrainian negotiators targets of suspected poison attack. Watch more 

Topics
janta dal united jd(u)
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
