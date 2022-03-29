JD (U) leader shot dead in Patna
PATNA: Three unidentified assailants shot dead ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) functionary Deepak Kumar Mehta, 40, outside his residence near Patna’s Nasriganj police outpost on Monday night.
At least 10 political leaders and activists have been killed in the state over the last five months, raising questions over the law-and-order situation in Bihar.
Police said Mehta, who was also the vice president of Danapur Nagar Parishad, was standing at the main gate of his house when the three fired on him from close range around 10.30 pm. Mehta was critically injured and rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.
The assailants managed to flee. Police said they collected six empty cartridges from the spot and suspect the assailants may have been hired to kill Mehta.
A crowd gathered at the murder scene, blocked a road, disrupted traffic for over five hours demanding immediate arrest of the assailants and the transfer of the police officers from the Danapur police station. Additional police forces were deployed in the area. Mehta’s relative, Priya Ranjan Kumar, blamed political rivalry for the murder. He said Mehta contested the assembly election in 2020 and lost. Mehta and his wife were preparing for the local body elections. Mehta is said to have been a popular leader in Danapur.
Senior police superintendent Manavjit Singh Dhillon said they were looking for the assailants. “The motive behind the incident is yet to be established.” He said they were investigating the matter. “Separate police teams have been deputed to crack the murder case.”
JD (U) leaders including former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha rushed to Mehta’s home to offer their condolences.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics