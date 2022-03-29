Home / Cities / Patna News / JD (U) leader shot dead in Patna
patna news

JD (U) leader shot dead in Patna

At least 10 political leaders and activists have been killed in the state over the last five months and raised questions over the law and order situation in Bihar
(HT PHOTO)
(HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 11:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: Three unidentified assailants shot dead ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) functionary Deepak Kumar Mehta, 40, outside his residence near Patna’s Nasriganj police outpost on Monday night.

At least 10 political leaders and activists have been killed in the state over the last five months, raising questions over the law-and-order situation in Bihar.

Police said Mehta, who was also the vice president of Danapur Nagar Parishad, was standing at the main gate of his house when the three fired on him from close range around 10.30 pm. Mehta was critically injured and rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The assailants managed to flee. Police said they collected six empty cartridges from the spot and suspect the assailants may have been hired to kill Mehta.

A crowd gathered at the murder scene, blocked a road, disrupted traffic for over five hours demanding immediate arrest of the assailants and the transfer of the police officers from the Danapur police station. Additional police forces were deployed in the area. Mehta’s relative, Priya Ranjan Kumar, blamed political rivalry for the murder. He said Mehta contested the assembly election in 2020 and lost. Mehta and his wife were preparing for the local body elections. Mehta is said to have been a popular leader in Danapur.

Senior police superintendent Manavjit Singh Dhillon said they were looking for the assailants. “The motive behind the incident is yet to be established.” He said they were investigating the matter. “Separate police teams have been deputed to crack the murder case.”

JD (U) leaders including former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha rushed to Mehta’s home to offer their condolences.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka woman arrested for posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day

    WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote

    A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.

  • Crude bomb recovered in a plastic bag near a football ground in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

    Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum

    Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs

  • Police said the doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. (File Photo)

    Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram

    The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Supreme Court's order to transfer all cases filed against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is not a “setback” for the Maharashtra government.

    Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

    Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

    Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out