Afternoon brief: Kamal Haasan and Rahul Gandhi discuss China, target PM Modi, and all the latest news

Kamal Haasan, Rahul Gandhi discuss China; PM Modi targeted

Security in the present times has become a holistic thing, Rahul Gandhi stressed during his conversation with actor-politician Kamal Haasan, days after the two were seen together in Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Read more.

'Very shameful': Arvind Kejriwal on woman who died after she was dragged by car

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the killing of a 20-year-old woman who was hit by a car and dragged for nearly seven kilometers in the capital's Sultanpuri area. Read more.

Cold wave grips north India: These are the places experiencing biting cold

Several parts of north India are witnessing cold wave conditions, which are very likely to continue over the next few days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Read more.

'You can easily afford driver, don't have to drive it alone': Kapil Dev's emotional reaction to Rishabh Pant's car crash

Team India's star batter Rishabh Pant met with a horrific car accident in the early hours of Friday while he was travelling to his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand. Read more.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in stylish airport fits prove why they will always be Bollywood's fashion king and queen

Apart from ruling over the big screens, actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also won millions of hearts with their sartorial choices. Read more.

Fawad Khan on possibility of The Legend of Maula Jatt's release in India: 'A great way to handshake, but...'

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has said that the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt in India would have been a good gesture for the two countries. Read more.

Woman’s veena rendition of Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary will hit you right in the feels. Watch

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday dance has become a hit online owing to its entertaining quotient and easily replicable nature. Read more.

