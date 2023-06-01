Afternoon brief: ‘No urgent hearing on plea against exchange of 2000 notes,’ says SC, and all the latest news

No urgent hearing on plea against exchange of ₹ 2000 notes without ID proof: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to grant an urgent hearing on a plea challenging the Delhi high court’s order refusing to interfere with the May 19 decision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) permitting the exchange of Rs.2000 denomination currency notes without any identity proof. Read More

Australia's greatest living war hero murdered, committed war crimes, says court

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australia's most decorated living war veteran unlawfully killed prisoners and committed other war crimes in Afghanistan, a judge ruled Thursday in dismissing the claims by Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith that he was defamed by media. Read More

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin have a Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reunion. See pics

Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani still has a cult following. The 2013 film completed 10 years of its release on Wednesday, and the film's cast and crew celebrated with a star-studded bash in Mumbai. Read More

How to become better at communicating: Therapist shares tips

Communication is the art of listening and responding, keeping in mind the situation. Communication also forms one of the foundation blocks of a healthy relationship. Read More

Boss snaps at employee for resigning, expected them to work 'forever'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Numerous individuals encounter various hurdles within their professional environments, and some even share their experiences on social media. Read More

'Steve Smith was his teammate. He definitely would have...': Gavaskar's sensational 'Pujara' remark ahead of WTC Final

Team India will return to action on June 7 when the side takes on Australia in the final of the World Test Championship. The Indian team will be chasing its first title in the tournament, having faced a disappointing loss to New Zealand in the final of the 2021 edition. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON