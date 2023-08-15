Afternoon brief: Kejriwal rakes up Manipur, Nuh in Independence Day address, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
How will India be Vishwaguru if communities fight like in Manipur, Nuh: Kejriwal
Who is benefitting from the clashes in Haryana, Manipur, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in his Independence Day speech. Read more
PM Modi delivers I-Day speech from ramparts of Red Fort: Full text here
PM Modi spoke on violence-hit Manipur, stating that the country was with the people of the state. He added that peace prevailed for the past few days. Read more
Ashwin drops major 'World Cup' remark in verdict on India's batting depth conundrum as Rahul Dravid left concerned
While the timing of the defeat left Dravid concerned with Asia Cup and World Cup around the corner, Ashwin delivered a major verdict on the conundrum. Read more
Rana Daggubati apologises to Sonam Kapoor for saying she wasted Dulquer Salman's time on The Zoya Factor
Rana Daggubati recently said at an event that a ‘Hindi heroine' had wasted Dulquer Salman's time on sets. Many pointed out he was talking about Sonam Kapoor. Read more
Independence Day 2023: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora and others celebrate
The 77th Independence Day is being celebrated today, August 15. Here's how celebs, including Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, and others are marking the day. Read more