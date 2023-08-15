How will India be Vishwaguru if communities fight like in Manipur, Nuh: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in his Independence Day speech on Tuesday asked who is benefitting from the clashes in Manipur or Haryana and how India will become Vishwaguru if such conflicts continue. "Manipur is burning. A brother has taken up arms against another brother. In Haryana too, we saw two communities fighting. Who is benefitting from all these? How will India become Vishwaguru if? We are saying every day that India will become Vishwaguru," Kejriwal said. Delhi chief minister delivering Independence Day 2023 speech on Tuesday.

"Suppose a family where after the father's death, his four wards are fighting for the father's money. Can this family progress? No, they will even deplete what their father earned. If we want to become Vishwaguru, then 140 crore people of the country should remain like a family," Kejriwal said.

PM Modi in his Independence Day speech sent out a strong message of unity as he addressed the countrymen as 'parivaarjan' (family members). Peace is returning to Manipur, PM Modi said assuring that the nation is with Manipur.

PM Modi's Independence Day 2023 speech: Opposition leaders criticise

PM Modi's Independence Day 2023 speech was a fervent pitch ahead of the elections in 2024 as PM Modi said he would unfurl the National Flag again on August 15, 2024 from Red Fort. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who was at the centre of a controversy after skipping the Red Fort event said PM Modi's 2024 statement shows his arrogance. "In his Independence Day speech too, he is commenting on the opposition. This is not right," Kharge said.

"He will hoist the National Flag at his residence in 2024," Kharge added.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said PM Modi will not be hoisting the National Flag from Red Fort next year as the Opposition bloc INDIA will come to power.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON