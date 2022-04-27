Afternoon brief: Kerala govt brings back mask rule as Covid cases surge, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala govt brings back mask rule as Covid cases surge; violation punishable

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government on Wednesday made wearing of masks mandatory amid a fresh resurgence in Covid-19 cases. Read more

Passenger onboard Shatabdi Express gets Iftar meal; catering staff wins hearts

Amid the recent religious clashes in India, attendants on a Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express train offered Iftar to a passenger on Tuesday. Read more

Karachi University suicide bomber confirmed decision 6 months ago: Report

30-year-old Shaari Baloch who undertook a suicide attack in Karachi University on Tuesday killing three Chinese students had joined the Majeed Brigade of Balochistan Liberation Army two years ago, a purported statement of the BLA has claimed. Read more

How Musk explained meaning of ‘free speech’ on Twitter after EU's veiled threat

A day after advocating free speech on Twitter, Musk explained what he meant by 'free speech'. Watch here

Riyan Parag's brilliant tweet to ‘what advice would you give to Virat Kohli now?’ question after RCB vs RR IPL match

Virat Kohli has been dismissed for a first-ball duck twice in his last three outings, is averaging only 16 and has managed to score just 128 runs in 9 matches. Read more

Ram Gopal Varma tweets on ‘disastrous fate’ of Shahid Kapoor's Jersey: 'Smart to release dubbed films instead'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has tweeted his opinion on the fate of any movie from the South, remade in Hindi for audiences in the North. Read more

Deepika Padukone makes it to Cannes Film Festival Jury: A look at all her best red carpet appearances

Actor Deepika Padukone will be a part of the main jury at the Cannes Film Festival on April 26. Read more

French nun becomes world’s oldest living person at 118. Read to know her secret

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live a hundred years? Like the world goes through so much of change and innovation that it is hard to identify with things that were there when you were born. Read more

