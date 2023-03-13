Afternoon brief: Kharge slams Modi govt for demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology; and all the latest news

‘…like a dictator’: Mallikarjun Kharge reminds PM Modi of China, Korea speeches; slams BJP

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge at Parliament House complex during the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Monday.(PTI)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday for demanding an apology from his party leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks in London, following which there were heated arguments between treasury and Opposition benches. Read more

Punjab education minister orders principal secy-level probe into teachers eligibility test goof-up

A day after Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, provided multiple choice question paper to candidates appearing in the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (PSTET) with 50 answers marked in bold, state education minister Harjot Singh Bains ordered a principal secretary-level probe into the goof-up. Read more

Elephants Whisperers and RRR wins make this year India's best at Oscars: Here's how we fared over the years

"Do you know Naatu? Because if not, you're about to," said Deepika Padukone on stage at the 95th Academy Awards, as she introduced the Naatu Naatu performance. She was interrupted twice because of the cheering of the audience, and deservedly so- moments later when the foot-tapping dance number ended, those seated at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, stood up and erupted in a standing ovation. Read more

Rohit Sharma's Team India set blockbuster date with Australia in ICC WTC final after New Zealand's thrilling win over SL

Kane Williamson's match-winning knock against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test has paved the way for Rohit Sharma and Co. to secure India's berth for the final of the ICC World Test Championship on Monday. Runners-up in the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship, Team India punched their tickets for the summit clash of the showpiece event after Sri Lanka failed to secure a win over the Black Caps in the 1st Test of the two-game series. Read more

Deepika Padukone's trainer shows how she exercised early morning for Academy Awards: Oscars ke pehle workout banta hai

Apart from RRR and The Elephant Whisperers' win at the Oscars 2023 ceremony, actor Deepika Padukone's debut at the 95th Academy Awards has also become the talk of the town. Deepika attended the awards night dressed in a black off-the-shoulder gown from the luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton. Read more

Web Story: Everything everywhere all at once Oscars sweep

Everything everywhere all at once, a sci-fi comedy film, won 7 academy awards out of 11 categories it got nominated in. Read more

