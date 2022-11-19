Afternoon brief: Kim Jong's daughter's 1st public appearance at missile launch, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Daughter of North Korea's Kim Jong Un makes 1st public appearance at new launch

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of “a new type” of intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday and along with him his young daughter, whose existence had not…read more.

Arunachal gets 1st greenfield airport. Here's why it is significant: Top 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the first Greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh - the Donyi Polo Airport - 25km away from Itanagar. A greenfield airport is one which…read more.

BCCI to consider split captaincy; Rohit Sharma to remain ODI and Test captain, Hardik Pandya as T20I skipper: Report

Among the few changes veterans and experts have called for after India's yet another disappointing outing in the T20 World Cup, split captaincy was among them. England and Australia were among…read more.

China turns to ex-military personnel to help boost iPhone production: Report

As the output at Apple iPhone maker Foxconn's factory in China's Zhengzhou has been hit by Covid-19 outbreak, the Communist regime now wants retired military personnel to help boost production…read more.

Ira Khan can't keep calm as Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan dance to Papa Kahte Hain at her engagement party. Watch

Aamir Khan and cousin Mansoor Khan were the ‘lovely’ papa and uncle at Ira Khan's engagement party on Friday as they grooved to the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak song Papa Kehte Hain…read more.

Kerala couple invites Indian Army to their wedding, receives this sweet reply

In a wholesome gesture, a couple from Kerala sent their wedding invite to the Indian Army. Rahul and Kartikha, who got married on 10th November 2022, sent their wedding invite along with…read more.

Kareena Kapoor and son Jehangir Ali Khan twin at airport as they return from London, actor rocks classy winter outfit

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan have returned from London. Kareena arrived back home after wrapping up the shoot for Hansal Mehta's upcoming untitled film...read more.

