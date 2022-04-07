Afternoon brief: Lok Sabha speaker, union ministers perform yoga on World Health Day, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

World Health Day: Lok Sabha speaker, union ministers perform yoga at Red Fort

On the occasion of World Health Day, the Ayush Ministry on Thursday organised the ‘Yog Utsav’ at Red Fort. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Meenakshi Lekhi, G Kishan Reddy and others attended the mega yoga event. The Yog Utsav is being organised ahead of the International Yoga Day in view of the Centre's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Read more

No report on XE variant from Centre; we can't confirm: Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope

A day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported the first case of the XE variant in Mumbai, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the health department has not yet received any confirmation regarding the variant and hence the department can't confirm it. Read more

U.S sanctions Putin's daughters: Who are they and why Biden admin targeted them

U.S has sanctioned the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's "atrocities in Ukraine". The US Treasury identified the daughters as Katerina Tikhonova, "a tech executive whose work supports ... the Russian defense industry" and Maria Vorontsova, who leads state-funded genetics research programs "personally overseen by Putin". Watch more

‘Pat Cummins was getting bowled every now and then in the nets’: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer said Pat Cummins was "getting bowled every now and then" in the practice session on the eve of the KKR vs MI IPL 2022 match in Pune. Iyer's comments came after Cummins equalled KL Rahul's fastest IPL fifty off 14 balls and helped KKR beat MI by 5 wickets on Wednesday. Cummins slammed an incredibly 56* off 15 balls that included 6 sixes and 4 fours. Read more

Dasvi movie review: Abhishek Bachchan is A+, but film struggles for a passing score

Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it... this quite appropriately sums up the thought that Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dasvi builds on. With all good intentions to educate and entertain the audience, Dasvi somewhere falls prey to its own chaos and confusion and ends up all over the place. Read more

Navratri 2022: Quick and delicious Makhana recipes to enjoy while fasting

Chaitra Navratri 2022: The versatile and super-healthy makhanas or lotus seeds can be used to rustle up a variety of delicacies, especially during Navratri fasting when the food choices are limited. From crunchy and filling tea-time snack to rich and delicious Indian desserts, there are a lot of savoury and sweet dishes that can be prepared with makhana. Read more