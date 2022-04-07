Home / India News / World Health Day: Lok Sabha speaker, union ministers perform yoga at Red Fort
World Health Day: Lok Sabha speaker, union ministers perform yoga at Red Fort

World Health Day 2022: The Yog Utsav at the Red Fort was organised ahead of the International Yoga Day in view of the Centre's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Lok Sabha Speaker during a yoga session at the Yog Utsav organised by the Ayush Ministry.&nbsp;(Twitter/ANI)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 12:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

On the occasion of World Health Day, the Ayush Ministry on Thursday organised the ‘Yog Utsav’ at Red Fort. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Meenakshi Lekhi, G Kishan Reddy and others attended the mega yoga event. The Yog Utsav is being organised ahead of the International Yoga Day in view of the Centre's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

On the occasion of World Health Day, I extend my greetings & wish for the health of the world. Yoga is our ancestral way of life; we've kept this Yoga exercise today before International Yoga Day in relation to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," the speaker said, while urging everyone to make yoga an integral part of their lives.

In order to reach the goal of building a healthier nation, the Lok Sabha speaker urged everyone to make Yoga an integral part of their lives.

“Yoga is beneficial for everyone, it's important to practice it every day. Not just India, but other countries  have understood its significance and are celebrating it today,” union minister G Kishan Reddy, who attended the event, said. 

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in one of his recent tweets called everyone to be a part of the AYUSH movement and said, "The gifts of AYUSH have served humanity since ancient times."

"Affordable, efficient, and reaching the grassroots, India's traditional systems of medicine are providing wellness and health benefits to millions, all over the world," he mentioned in the tweet.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the health sector's efforts in his tweet marking the World Health Day.

“The Government of India is working tirelessly to augment India’s health infrastructure. The focus is on ensuring good quality and affordable healthcare to our citizens," the prime minister tweeted.

Brought into effect in 1950 by the World Health Organisation, the World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7 to highlight the significance of universal health coverage.

(With ANI inputs)

