Afternoon brief: Mahua Moitra's dig at Harish Salve over 'probe Hindenburg' remarks, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2023 01:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra

‘Mr. Nagpur Wakeelsaab...’: Mahua Moitra slams Harish Salve over 'probe Hindenburg' remarks

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday hit out at senior lawyer Harish Salve for demanding a detailed probe against the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research over the Adani row. Read more

Mukesh Ambani’s driver earns more than many working in MNCs, reveals report

Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani’s wealth has been estimated by many media outlets, but reports have now emerged on the salary of the tycoon’s driver. Read more

ISS shares breathtakingly beautiful video of aurora after its pic by NASA astronaut goes viral

Auroras are dynamic patterns of brilliant lights dancing in the sky that have fascinated humans since ages. In fact, the incredible videos and images of the natural phenomenon, shared on social media, never fail to mesmerise people. Read more

Manchu Manoj, Mounika Reddy marry in intimate Hyderabad wedding. See first pics of bride and groom

Manchu Manoj and Mounika Reddy married in the presence of their close friends and family on Friday. They tied the knot at Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu's house in Hyderabad. Read more

Robot dogs and models take over Paris Fashion Week at Coperni show, leaving netizens with mixed reactions. Viral video

How could Coperni top the internet-breaking moment from Paris Fashion Week when they spray-painted a dress in real-time on Bella Hadid during their Spring 2023 show? Read more

'How many demerit points did Gabba get?': Furious Gavaskar tears into ICC for 'harsh' verdict on Indore pitch

ICC handed India a blunt verdict on the Indore pitch after the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series witnessed a three-day finish with hosts Australia scripting an emphatic nine-wicket win. Read more

