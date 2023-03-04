Home / India News / Mukesh Ambani’s driver earns more than many working in MNCs, reveals report

ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Mar 04, 2023 10:37 AM IST

Tasked with handling Ambani’s bulletproof vehicle, these drivers are experts in manoeuvring commercial and luxury vehicles and are skilled in navigating through tough roads and untoward circumstances.

Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani’s wealth has been estimated by many media outlets, but reports have now emerged on the salary of the tycoon’s driver. A video circulating on social media claimed that the salary of Mukesh Ambani's personal driver in 2017 was around 2 lakh per month, Live Mint reported. That amounts to an annual salary of 24 lakh, more than many working professionals these days. But it is still not clear how much his driver earns in 2023.

Reportedly drivers of the Ambani household are hired through a private contracting firm and the driving staff undergoes rigorous training to keep up with the luxurious lifestyle of the billionaire's family. Tasked with handling Ambani’s bulletproof vehicle, these drivers are experts in manoeuvring commercial and luxury vehicles and are skilled in navigating through tough roads and untoward circumstances. Reports also stated that employees ranging from cooks, guards, and housekeeping staff are awarded allowances and insurance.

Salary of Salman Khan’s bodyguard, Kareena Kapoor's nanny

Many Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar reportedly pay their bodyguards in crores. Live Mint reported that Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera, who has been with him for 20 years now, earns 2 crore annually. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor pays her nanny, who looks after her sons, 1.50 lakh per month, which goes up to 1.75 lakh if she works overtime.

Akshay Kumar's bodyguard, Shreyas, is known to earn 1.2 crore every year, while Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard, Jitendra Shinde, has a salary of 1.5 crore per annum. Yuvraj Ghorpade, Aamir Khan’s bodyguard takes home a hefty sum of 2 crore every year, whereas Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard, Ravi Singh, makes 2.5 crore a year. Apart from bodyguards, the salary of SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, also made headlines earlier when pictures of her luxurious apartment were released. She reportedly earns between 7 to 9 crore annually, with a net worth of 50 crore.

