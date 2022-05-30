Afternoon brief: Modi releases benefits under PM CARES for children orphaned in Covid, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Modi releases benefits under PM Cares for children who lost parents to Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released benefits under the PM Cares for children scheme that supports those who lost their parents during Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

'Need to examine if…': What Salman Khurshid said on Uniform Civil Code

In the midst of the ongoing controversy over the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, senior Congress leader and advocate Salman Khurshid said on Monday it is yet to be determined whether the code ‘affects human rights’ or not. Read more

Ashish Nehra breaks 14-year-long pattern with historic first as GT beat RR to win IPL 2022

If Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was their hero on the field, off the field it was the support staff led by former India pacer Ashish Nehra that played a crucial role in GT winning the IPL title in their first attempt. Read more

Archana Puran Singh on being more successful than Parmeet Sethi: 'We laugh at how our life story would be like Abhimaan'

Archana Puran Singh is all set to judge India’s Laughter Champion after being a permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show for quite some time. Read more

Tata Motors to take over Ford plant in Gujarat, signs MoU

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML) on Monday announced it had signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the state government of Gujarat for the potential takeover of Ford India plant in Gujarat's Sanand. Read more

5 ways to heal the nervous system: Expert shares insights

When we undergo stress and anxiety for a long time, the nervous system of the body feels tightened and in scare. Read more

