Archana Puran Singh on being more successful than Parmeet Sethi: 'We laugh at how our life story would be like Abhimaan'

Archana Puran Singh is all set to judge India’s Laughter Champion after being a permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show for quite some time. The actor, who is married to actor Parmeet Sethi, has now opened up about having a bigger career than that of her husband. She said Parmeet is very mature and made it look like she was more successful than him. Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh reacts as Kapil Sharma says, 'Sidhu ji ko kha gayi'. Watch

Archana is four years older to Parmeet. The two have been married for 30 years and have two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan.

Talking about being more in news for her work than Parmeet, Archana told ETimes, “Parmeet and I would always laugh about how our life story would be like the film Abhimaan, where the wife’s career takes off in a bigger way than her husband’s. However, I feel that we should never get into gender stereotypes. What if the man’s career would have been on an upward swing while the woman would still be struggling? Just because a woman is defined as a homemaker, would nobody question her or say that she can’t do anything big in life? Society should not stereotype or stick to old gender roles.”

She further said that Parmeet has been a very “mature, understanding and balanced” person. "He has always supported me and has never brought this as a point between us. Although his career had a slow start, he has done good work in many films and web shows, and is also a good writer and director. He has also established himself in his career, but remained in the background, so it seemed that I did better in my career,” she said.

She also said that at home, "I am the joker and my husband and sons are happily laughing at my jokes!”

Archana has worked in several Bollywood films but her character Miss Braganza from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remains one of the most memorable ones. Among her other flms are Raja HiLove Story 2050, Mohabbatein, Krrish, Masti, De Dana Dan and Bol Bachchan. She and Parmeet had once participated on Nach Baliye 1. She also featured in TV shows like Shrimaan Shrimati and Junoon.

