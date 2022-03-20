The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh reacts as Kapil Sharma says, 'Sidhu ji ko kha gayi'. Watch

Archana Puran Singh, actor and special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, was shocked after host-comedian Kapil Sharma accused her of 'devouring' former special guest Navjot Singh Sidhu. In a new video now, Kapil is seen asking Archana if she was aware of the celebrities coming to the show. She replied that she knew about them. (Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar kisses and hugs Kapil Sharma, says 'jinki shakal dekhni bhi nahi hoti...'. Watch)

As the audience cheered for her, Kapil said, "Khaane peene ki saari cheeze inko malum hoti hai. Pata nahi kaese. Jab dekho khana peena khana peena. Pehle Sidhu ji ko kha gayi (She knows everything about food. I don't know how. It's always about food for her. Earlier, she devoured Sidhu)." Archana screamed, "Haww (Woah)" before she burst out laughing. Kapil then welcomed chefs--Sanjeev Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, and Ranveer Brar in the show.

After welcoming them, Kapil again teased Archana Puran Singh as he told the three chefs, "If she invites you to her home for dinner after the show, don't go." As Archana asked the reason behind it, Sanjeev said, "She will ask us to cook?" Kapil added that on top of cooking, she will also ask them to get the ingredients.

Kapil said, "As you go to her home in Madh Island she will neet you on the highway." Imitating Arachana driving, Kapil said, "After you sit in the car, she will say 'Mutton we can pick from the road too'."

Archana then clarified that she is a vegetarian and said that it's ok for Kapil to be joking. "Mujhe non vegetarian bana diya. Kehta hai ki main mutton toh kya main judge o ko kha jaati hun (He has made me non-vegetarian. Leave mutton, he says that I eat judges too)." Kapil looked at the three guests and asked, "Toh jhooth hai (Is it a lie?)" At this Archana laughed while the audience started applauding.

Archana had replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the permanent guest of The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019. He was also the permanent guest in the show, Comedy Nights With Kapil. It was also hosted by Kapil.

