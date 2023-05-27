Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Afternoon brief: MP villagers attack cheetah tracking team, mistake them for dacoits; all the latest news

Afternoon brief: MP villagers attack cheetah tracking team, mistake them for dacoits; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2023 01:35 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

MP: Mistaking them for dacoits, villagers attack cheetah tracking team

A six-member Madhya Pradesh cheetah tracking team that was looking to locate Asha, one of the Namibian cheetahs brought to India on September 17, 2022, were attacked by villagers, who mistook them for a band of dacoits, in Burakheda village in Sheopur division on Thursday night, forest officials said. Read more

From Dharmendra, Dev Anand, Raaj Kumar and finally Amitabh Bachchan: Ram Sethi reveals 'how Zanjeer started'

Veteran actor Ram Sethi has recalled how Amitabh Bachchan wasn't the first choice for Zanjeer. In a new interview, he said that Dharmendra was the first choice for the 1973 film. Read more

Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma's fashion game soars in sleeveless pink top and black sequin pants, stealing the spotlight

Anushka Sharma has recently shared her latest photos, unveiling her new appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She looked stunning in an off-shoulder top and pants, causing a frenzy on social media. Read more

‘That’s when I realised it's my day…': Shubman Gill on the over that charged him up vs MI in IPL second Qualifier

Shubman Gill could do no wrong on Friday during the IPL 2023 second Qualifier match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. To be honest, he has been in that mode for the better of the last six months. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
madhya pradesh cheetah
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP