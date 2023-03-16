Afternoon brief: Nagaland’s oldest resident Pupirei Pfukha dies at 121, and all the latest news

Nagaland’s oldest resident Pupirei Pfukha dies at 121

The mortal remains of the supercentenarian will be laid to rest at the village on Thursday afternoon. (HT photo)

Nagaland’s oldest resident, Pupirei Pfukha, who was 121 years old, passed away on Wednesday evening at her residence in Kigwema village in Kohima district. Kigwema village chief Balie Kere told HT that Pupirei lived her life well. Though she lost her eyesight in her 80s, she had a good memory and could recall the past events including three great wars, famines vividly till recently. Read more

