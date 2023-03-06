Afternoon brief: Rajnath Singh in Goa to attend Naval Commanders’ Conference, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, navy chief R Hari Kumar and over 20 commanders of the Indian Navy will discuss future warfare on board INS Vikrant on Monday.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, navy chief R Hari Kumar and over 20 commanders of the Indian Navy will discuss future warfare from operations to logistics and the Agnipath scheme onboard INS Vikrant during the biannual naval commanders’ conference on Monday. Read more

Haryana minister's big claim on PoK: ‘In next 2-3 years… under PM Modi’

Kamal Gupta, Haryana cabinet minister, has claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK can become a part of India anytime in the next two-three years. Read more

Florence Pugh wows at Valentino's Paris Fashion Week show in see-through skirt, meets Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Actor Florence Pugh was among several A-list celebrities who attended Valentino's Fall 2023-2024 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week in Paris. Read more

Farah Khan dances with Sania Mirza, Irfan Pathan, Saina Nehwal and Yuvraj Singh on stage to Oo Antava. Watch

Sania Mirza got a bash in Hyderabad, after she played the farewell match at Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium, Hyderabad. The party was attended by a bunch of celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, AR Rahman, Huma Qureshi, Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Saina Nehwal, and Neha Dhupia among others. Read more

Steve Smith to remain Australia captain in 4th Test vs India as Pat Cummins stays back in Sydney with ailing mother

Steve Smith will continue to lead Australia in the fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India as regular captain Pat Cummins has decided not to return for the series decider in Ahmedabad starting March 9. Read more

