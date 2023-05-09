Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Pilot attacks Ashok Gehlot over claims on Vasundhara Raje; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2023 01:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Seems like his leader is Raje, not Sonia Gandhi’: Pilot attacks Ashok Gehlot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday hit out at Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot over his claim that 'BJP's Vasundhara Raje saved his Congress government from toppling in 2020'. Read more

The Kerala Story box office day 4 collection: Film mints over 10 cr amid calls for ban, inches towards 50 crore-mark

The Kerala Story has earned over 10 crore at the domestic box office on the fourth day of its release amid strong opposition and calls for a ban. Helmed by filmmaker Sudipto Sen, the film has so far earned over 45.72 crore and is inching towards entering the 50 crore mark. Read more

Loved Ananya Panday's 'balti bag' that caught internet's attention at HT India's Most Stylish Awards? It costs 4 lakh

Actor Ananya Panday attended the Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish Awards 2023 on Sunday night. Ananya was among a long list of celebrities present at the event. Read more

Woman’s viral dance to Madhuri Dixit’s O Re Piya is pure magic, netizens can’t stop saying ‘wow’

Dance videos are the ultimate mood boosters, right? From classical to contemporary to hip-hop, they always manage to get our feet tapping. Now, a dance video has gone viral online, and it is leaving netizens awestruck. The video features a woman dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s hit song O Re Piya. Read more

Right time to revolutionise strategies in penalty corners: Harmanpreet Singh

As the Indian men’s hockey team enters a new era under recently-appointed head coach Craig Fulton, there is an air of excitement. Read more

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sachin pilot ashok gehlot
