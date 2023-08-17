Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: Rahul Gandhi says, 'Nehru known for his work, not just name' on PM Museum renaming; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 17, 2023 01:02 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Nehru ji known for work, not just name: Rahul Gandhi on PM Museum renaming row

On the renaming of the Nehru Museum as Prime Ministers' Museum, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said Nehru is not known for his name only, but for his work. Read more

Create chief secretary, DGP posts for our people: Manipur Kuki MLAs request PM

Ten Manipur legislators from the Kuki-Zomi tribes including seven from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking creation of posts similar to chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) for “efficient administration” of the five hill districts in which people from their tribes reside. Read more

What's Alia Bhatt's secret mantra for overcoming anxiety and panic attacks? Find out

Anxiety is something we've all experienced and felt at some point in our lives, whether it's giving your first speech or feeling your heart pounding before a job interview. Read more

Depp vs Heard reviews are in, Netflix docuseries called ‘superficial' which adds nothing new

The first reviews of the new Netflix docuseries titled Depp vs Heard are in. The chronicles the heavily discussed courtroom trial in 2022 involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Read more

'Ronaldo started this and everybody called him crazy': Neymar's insane first reaction after joining Saudi club Al Hilal

Brazilian superstar Neymar admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in transforming the Saudi Pro League. Portuguese striker Ronaldo had joined Riyadh-based side Al Nassr in December last year. Read more

