Afternoon brief: Raj Thackeray hits out at Maharashtra governor's speech, and all the latest news

Raj Thackeray hits out at Maha governor's speech: 'Don't fool the Marathi manus'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Saturday hit out at Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's speech where he said if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, then the state will have no money left and Mumbai will no longer be called the financial capital of India.

Sri Lankan president Wickremesinghe invites parties to form national government

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has written to members of Parliament, inviting them to form an all-party national government to help the bankrupt country to recover from the worst economic crisis.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in CWG Birmingham?

India had a rather topsy-turvy Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday in Birmingham. The Indian badminton team began their mixed team title defence on a dominating, completing a 5-0 clean sweep against Pakistan at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Friday. Day 2 brings ample promise for India with the Badminton and Table Tennis teams looking to make a progress into the knockouts while the women's hockey team will also be in action in their second group-stage tie.

When Sonu Sood said he wanted to quit acting; would sit and cry before doing comedy in Singh Is Kinng

Sonu Sood has been seen in two films this year, but there was a time when he had wanted to quit acting altogether. This happened after he lost his mother Saroj Sood in 2007. Sonu decided to quit acting after her death, until his father Shakti Sood convinced him to continue his work.

Darlings Promotions: Alia Bhatt completes her look with help from her 'Darlings'

Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Darlings. The actor is all set to make her production debut with this film, which is slated to release on August 5, on the OTT platform Netflix. Darlings also star Shefali Shah, Vijar Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. A dark comedic take on domestic violence, Darlings is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and jointly produced by Gauri Khan and Alia Bhatt.

