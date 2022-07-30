Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in CWG Birmingham?

India had a rather topsy-turvy Day 1 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday in Birmingham. The Indian badminton team began their mixed team title defence on a dominating, completing a 5-0 clean sweep against Pakistan at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham, on Friday. The likes of PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth were in top form and secured easy wins against their opponents. Meanwhile with women's cricket making its debut at the quadrennial event, Team India began their campaign with a bitter three-wicket loss against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Indian women's table tennis team had a good outing with an easy 3-0 victory vs South Africa, and then followed it up with a 3-0 victory against Fiji. In boxing, Shiva Thapa won his men's 63.5kg Round of 32 bout against Pakistan's Suleman Baloch to send the temperature soaring. Meanwhile, the Indian women's hockey team were in blistering form and cruised to a 5-0 win against Ghana in their campaign opener. In aquatics, Kushagra Rawat was eliminated in the Men's 400m Freestyle event after he finished last in Heat 3. In triathlon, India finished 26th and 27th respectively with Pragnya Mohan and Sanjana Joshi failing to shine.

Day 2 brings ample promise for India with the Badminton and Table Tennis teams looking to make a progress into the knockouts while the women's hockey team will also be in action in their second group-stage tie. But all eyes will be on Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist and 2018 CWG gold medallist.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 2 (all timings as per IST)

1:00 PM: Lawn Bowls - Tania Choudhury in Women's Sectional Play Round 3 and Men's team Sectional Play Round 3 vs Malta

1:30 PM: Athletics - Nitendra Singh Rawat in Men's Marathon Final

1:30 PM: Badminton - India in Mixed Team Group A tie against Sri Lanka

1:30 PM: Gymnastics - Yogeshwar Singh Men's Artistic final

1:30 PM: Weightlifting - Sanket Mahadev Sargar in Men's 55kh category

2:00 PM: Table Tennis - India vs Guyana in women's team group 2

2:30 PM: Cycling - Mayuri Lute and Triyashi Paul in Women's Sprint Qualifying

2:30 PM (onwards): Cycling - Vishwajeet Singh and Dinesh Kumar in Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

3:00 PM: Swimming - Kushagra Rawat in 200m Freestyle Heat 3

3:11 PM: Cycling - Meenakshi in Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

4:03 PM: Cycling - Mayuri Lute and Triyashi Paul in Women's Sprint (Subject to Qualification)

4:15 PM: Weightlifting - Guru Raja in Men's 61kg category final

4:30 PM: Table Tennis - Men's team vs Northern Island Group 3

4:36 PM: Cycling - Mayuri Lute and Triyashi Paul in Women's Sprint Quarterfinal (Subject to Qualification)

4:52 PM: Cycling - Vishwajeet/Dinesh in Men's 400M Individual Pursuit Qualification

5:00 PM: Boxing - Hussanmuddin Mohammed (IND) vs Amzolee (SA) in 54-57kg weight category (Round of 32)

5:00 PM: Squash - Ramit Tandon and Saurav Ghosal in men's singles round of 32; Joshna Chinappa and Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla in women's singles round of 32.

5:45 PM: Squash - Joshna Chinappa vs Meagan Best Women's singles Round of 32

5:45 PM: Squash - Sunayna Kuruvila vs Aifa Azman Women's singles Round of 32

6:15 PM: Squash - Saurav Ghoshal vs Shami Wakeel Men's singles Round of 32

7:30 PM: Lawn Bowls - Men's team Pairs Sectional Play Round 3 vs Cook Islands

8:00 PM: Weightlifting - Saikhom Mirabai Chanu in women's 49kg category

8:30 PM: Table Tennis - Women's team quarterfinal

8:30 PM (onwards): Cycling - Esow Alben in Men's Keirin first round

8:30 PM (onwards): India vs Northern Island in Men's Table Tennis quarterfinal

9:00 PM: Gymnastics - Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Nataraj and Protishta Samanta in Women's team final and Individual qualification subdivision 3

10:30 PM: Lawn Bowls - Women's team Fours Sectional Play Round 3 vs Canada.

11:30 PM: Badminton - India in Mixed Team Group A tie against Australia

11:30 PM: Hockey - India vs Wales in Women's Pool A

12:00 AM: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs N Ariane in Round 1 of 70kg category

12:13 AM: Swimming - Kushagra Rawat 200M Freestyle Final

12:30 AM: Weightlifting - Bindyarani Devi in Women's 55 kg final

1:00 AM: Boxing - Sanjeet vs PF Ato Leau in Round 1of 92kg category

1:35 AM: Swimming - Srihari Nataraj Men's 100M Backstroke final

