Darlings Promotions: Alia Bhatt completes her look with help from her 'Darlings'

Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Darlings. The actor is all set to make her production debut with this film, which is slated to release on August 5, on the OTT platform Netflix. Darlings also star Shefali Shah, Vijar Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. A dark comedic take on domestic violence, Darlings is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and jointly produced by Gauri Khan and Alia Bhatt. Alia is super busy with the promotions of her upcoming film. The actor was spotted by paparazzi in the city a day back in a stunning attire speaking of her film.

Alia also shared a set of pictures featuring her latest look from the promotion diaries. The actor opted for a monochrome look to ace monsoon fashion in style. Alia's pictures from the promotion diaries of Darlings are currently making her fans drool on a regular basis, and the latest ones were no different. A day back, Alia shared two pictures of herself looking absolutely ravishing in the look. Alia decked up in sequin short dress that featured patterns in alternate black and white shades. The dress came with a plunging neckline and hugged Alia's shape perfectly. However, it is the layering that stole the show. Alia took a little help from husband Ranbir Kapoor's wardrobe to complete the look.

ALSO READ: Pregnant Alia Bhatt arrives in Mumbai in classy outfit as Ranbir picks her up

Alia layered her dress with an oversized black blazer from the wardrobe of her own "Darlings.” Alia, referring to a dialogue in the film Darlings, shared an anecdote of herself ending up with the blazer – she apparently stole it from Ranbir's wardrobe. Aww. "While the husband's away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today — thank you my Darlings," read her caption. See what she wore.

Alia wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls as she posed for the pictures. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her ensemble. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Alia looked fashion-ready.