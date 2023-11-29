Afternoon brief: Rescued workers to be flown to AIIMS Rishikesh; Cyclone to form over Bay of Bengal; all latest news

All the 41 workers who were rescued from the collapsed under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi on Tuesday, will be airlifted to Rishikesh’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for health checkups. This comes even as the workers were in good health and under observation at a community health center.“We have kept all workers under observation since they were rescued from the tunnel. No one has reported any ailments," Chief medical officer (Uttarkashi) RCS Panwar said. Dig deeper

A low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal on Thursday and thereafter turn into cyclonic storm Michaung' during the subsequent 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. According to the weather department, some models are indicating that the cyclone may move toward the Andhra Pradesh coast even though there is no consensus on it yet. “The cyclone is expected to intensify because the central Bay of Bengal has above normal temperatures and wind shear is low which also makes conditions favourable. It has the potential to intensify to a severe cyclone,” said an IMD official. Dig deeper

The makers of Ayan Mukherjee's War 2 have announced to release the film during the Independence Day weekend, 2025. The film stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on X, “#BreakingNews… YRF announces War 2 release date: Independence Day weekend 2025… The sixth film from #YRFSpyUniverse - #War2 - now has a release date… Get ready for mayhem at the #Boxoffice on 14 Aug 2025 [Thursday]… #AyanMukerji directs the film that’s produced by #YRF.” Meanwhile, according to a report, Jr NTR will be marking his Bollywood debut as an antagonist in the film. Dig deeper

Harnaaz Sandhu in her latest photoshoot has shown how to slay the lehenga look for this wedding season with the utmost flair. In several pictures viral on social media, Harnaaz's pink lehenga look oozes grace and glamour and serves as a perfect inspiration for ethnic outfits. She wore a pink blouse with a rectangular neckline adorned with gold embellishments, eye-catching gold embroidery at the bust and tassels at the hem. She paired it with a heavily embroidered lehenga featuring silver sequin embroidery all over, mesmerising motifs detailing and intricate gold handwork that showcased the rich craftsmanship. Dig deeper

Who will be India's next head coach? Will Rahul Dravid continue? if he doesn't, will BCCI turn to his former teammate VVS Laxman? Head coach Dravid and his entire support staff - batting Vikram Rathore, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T Dilip - had contracts till the World Cup. This, effectively means, the Indian men's cricket team doesn't have a full-time coaching staff, currently. According to some media reports, BCCI has offered an extension to Dravid. Dig deeper

