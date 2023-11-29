close_game
close_game
News / Business / Indian equity market hits $4 trillion-mark for first time ever

Indian equity market hits $4 trillion-mark for first time ever

PTI |
Nov 29, 2023 11:50 AM IST

The journey from USD 1 trillion to USD 1.5 trillion was covered in 2,566 days or just over seven years on June 6, 2014.

The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the leading stock exchange BSE reached the USD 4-trillion milestone for the first time ever on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 305.44 points to 66,479.64 in early trade after beginning the day on a positive note.. (File)
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 305.44 points to 66,479.64 in early trade after beginning the day on a positive note.. (File)

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 305.44 points to 66,479.64 in early trade after beginning the day on a positive note.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Thanks to the optimism in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached 3,33,26,881.49 crore in morning trade, translating into USD 4 trillion at the exchange rate of 83.31.

While the BSE benchmark Sensex has rallied 5,540.52 points or 9.10 per cent so far this year, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of all listed firms at its platform have jumped about 50.81 lakh crore.

The 30-share benchmark hit its all-time peak of 67,927.23 on September 15 this year.

The other markets valued more than USD 4 trillion of m-cap include the US, China, Japan and Hong Kong.

On May 24, 2021, the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE touched the USD 3-trillion mark.

The exchange had seen listed firms' valuation going past the USD 1-trillion level on May 28, 2007.

The journey from USD 1 trillion to USD 1.5 trillion was covered in 2,566 days or just over seven years on June 6, 2014.

The m-cap of its listed companies reached USD 2 trillion on July 10, 2017 -- taking 1,130 days from the USD 1.5-trillion level.

From there, it took 1,255 days to go past the USD 2.5-trillion mark on December 16, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out