Husband, wife fight on board, Bangkok-bound Lufthansa flight diverted to Delhi

A Bangkok-bound Lufthansa flight, which took off from Switzerland's Munich was diverted to Delhi on Wednesday due to an unruly passenger behaviour, news agency ANI reported. The cabin crew onboard Lufthansa flight (LH772) Munich to Bangkok, reported disruptive conduct.(REUTERS)

According to sources, the cabin crew onboard Lufthansa flight (LH772) Munich to Bangkok, reported disruptive conduct due to a dispute between a husband and wife on board.

"The reason for the fight between husband and wife is not known yet but the flight had to be diverted due to the fight between husband and wife," aviation security of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) told ANI.

The aircraft initially requested to land in Pakistan, but for undisclosed reasons, the request was denied and subsequently, the flight landed at Delhi Airport, where the unruly male passenger was offloaded and handed over to airport security, the report added.

Last month, a male passenger had allegedly damaged some seats on a Delhi-bound Egypt Air flight and quarrelled with co-passengers, who was later apprehended at the Delhi Airport. The passenger was later handed over to the Delhi Police for further probe.

Last year, a 34-year-old man named Shankar Mishra was accused of urinating on an elderly female co-passenger on board a New York-New Delhi Air India flight. The Delhi Police had registered the FIR against him on January 4 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

He was arrested from Bengaluru on January 6 and was subsequently sent to judicial custody.

(With inputs from ANI)