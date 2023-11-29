close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Ex-Mumbai mayor arrested for ‘derogatory’ remarks against CM Shinde

Ex-Mumbai mayor arrested for ‘derogatory’ remarks against CM Shinde

ByHT News Desk
Nov 29, 2023 10:44 AM IST

The action was taken following a case registered against the leader at the Bhandup Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Former mayor of Mumbai and prominent Shiv Sena leader Datta Dalvi was arrested Wednesday for allegedly using objectionable language against Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, police said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (ANI Photo)
The arrest came following a complaint filed by supporters of the chief minister, who alleged that Dalvi had made derogatory remarks during a public gathering in Bhandup.

A case was registered against Dalvi under Sections 153 (a), 153 (b), 153 (a) (1) C, 294, 504, 505 (1)(c) of the Indian Penal Code.

Datta Dalvi, currently in the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, held the post of mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from 2005 to 2007 when the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance ruled the body. Before that, he served as a corporator in the BMC for three consecutive terms.

According to the Bhandup Police, a meeting was organized by the Uddhav Thackeray faction near Bhandup Police station and in that meeting, Dalvi used objectionable language against CM Eknath Shinde.

"After that, a case was registered against Dalvi by the people of the Shinde faction," Bhandup Police added.

Wednesday, November 29, 2023
