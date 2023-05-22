Afternoon brief: Sameer Wankhede alleges getting threats, seeks security, and all the latest news

Sameer Wankhede, wife Kranti get threats, seek security amid Aryan Khan case probe

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede who was granted protection from arrest till today by the Bombay high court in connection with the Aryan Khan drugs case said he and his wife Kranti Redkar have been receiving threats for the last four days. Read More

UK has ‘moved beyond’ my bank account: Rishi Sunak jabs Akshata Murty critics

“These things don’t bother me", UK PM Rishi Sunak said as he was criticised for his family’s tax arrangements. UK has “moved beyond” judging people on their money, the Indian-origin UK premier said as a new estimate revealed that his fortune had fallen to around £500 million.

Parineeti Chopra recalls when she realised Raghav Chadha was 'the one'; shares unseen pic of Priyanka Chopra with couple

Actor Parineeti Chopra has shared a bunch of unseen photos featuring her fiance-politician Raghav Chadha, cousin-actor Priyanka Chopra, their family and friends from her engagement ceremony. Read More

Woman’s proposal to her boyfriend in Disneyland takes an unexpected turn. Watch

Marriage proposals, filled with love and intimacy, are pure magic. And let’s be real, watching surprise proposal videos online is like unwrapping a box of joy. Read More

Natasha Poonawalla walks the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in off-shoulder gown, hangs out with Tobey Maguire. Watch

Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla is one of the celebrities attending the ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Natasha walked the red carpet with British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and hung out with Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, Riccardo Tisci, and more stars. Read More

Sachin namedrops Shubman in epic reaction; Sehwag, Yuvi can’t keep calm as GT knock RCB out to gift playoff berth to MI

In a match where 'Prince' Shubman Gill overshadowed 'King' Virat Kohli with a scintillating century, defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) handed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a premature exit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday. Read More

