Afternoon brief: SC to hear Delhi govt’s plea challenging Ordinance on July 10, and all the latest news
Supreme Court to hear Delhi government’s plea challenging Ordinance on July 10
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Monday the petition filed by the Delhi government challenging the validity of the recent Ordinance promulgated by the Centre to wrest control from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on transfers and postings of officers working in departments that come under the Arvind Kejriwal government. Read More
Heavy monsoon rains return to Pakistan a year after deadly floods
Heavy monsoon rains lashed Pakistan on Wednesday, causing deaths, flooding roads and disrupting lives in areas where residents already were struggling to recover from floods last summer that affected 33 million people and killed 1,739, officials said. Read More
Web Stories | Diana Penty's Stylish Looks: Paris Fashion Week
Kiara Advani reveals what she did to impress Sidharth Malhotra's mom when she visited their Mumbai home
In a recent interview, while promoting her latest film Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara Advani was asked about her love for pani puri. The actor was asked if the famous street food was 'overrated', when she said she loves puchka, gol gappe, pani puri – different varieties of the Indian snack found in Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. Read More
Aspartame may increase your cancer risk; list of foods that have aspartame from diet coke to sugar-free puddings
Artificial sweetener Aspartame has come under scanner after reports surfaced that WHO is gearing up to declare it as 'possibly carcinogenic to humans' in July. Aspartame, which is 200 times sweeter than sugar, has been touted as a low-calorie alternative to sugar for people with diabetes, blood pressure, chronic diseases and weight loss enthusiasts. Read More
Watch: Virat Kohli dismissed cheaply by Unadkat; Rohit, Jaiswal hit sparkling fifties in practice match before WI Tests
Virat Kohli's problem against the fourth or fifth stump line is nothing new. Bowlers across the globe have targeted the India great with that plan and have found a decent degree of success. Read More
