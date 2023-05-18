Afternoon brief: SC to hear Gyanvapi Mosque’s scientific survey case tomorrow, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
SC to hear on Friday appeal against Gyanvapi Mosque’s scientific survey
The Supreme Court will hear on Friday an appeal by the Gyanvapi Mosque Management Committee against Allahabad high court’s order last week for a scientific survey to determine the age of a structure inside the mosque complex that Hindus say is a Shivling, and Muslims insist is part of a fountain. Read more
Amitabh Bachchan is impressed with this child's batting skills. Watch
The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) has sparked a surge of excitement for cricket among people in India. Read more
Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar's Chic Black Gown
Alia Bhatt returns home after taking over Seoul at Gucci event, rocks no makeup and monochrome outfit at airport. Watch
Actor Alia Bhatt is back in Mumbai after taking over Seoul at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show at the Gyeongbokgung Palace. Read more
Parineeti Chopra shares unseen pics from her and Raghav Chadha's engagement, actor's father cries in one
Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on Saturday in the presence of family and friends at Delhi's Kapurthala House. Read more
'He has potential to become as big as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar': IPL great's staggering claim on Shubman Gill
For long have ardent cricket fans of the Indian team wondered who next after Virat Kohli. Read more