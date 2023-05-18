Afternoon brief: SC to hear Gyanvapi Mosque’s scientific survey case tomorrow, and all the latest news

SC to hear on Friday appeal against Gyanvapi Mosque’s scientific survey

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday an appeal by the Gyanvapi Mosque Management Committee against Allahabad high court’s order last week for a scientific survey to determine the age of a structure inside the mosque complex that Hindus say is a Shivling, and Muslims insist is part of a fountain. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan is impressed with this child's batting skills. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) has sparked a surge of excitement for cricket among people in India. Read more

Alia Bhatt returns home after taking over Seoul at Gucci event, rocks no makeup and monochrome outfit at airport. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt is back in Mumbai after taking over Seoul at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show at the Gyeongbokgung Palace. Read more

Parineeti Chopra shares unseen pics from her and Raghav Chadha's engagement, actor's father cries in one

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on Saturday in the presence of family and friends at Delhi's Kapurthala House. Read more

'He has potential to become as big as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar': IPL great's staggering claim on Shubman Gill

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For long have ardent cricket fans of the Indian team wondered who next after Virat Kohli. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON