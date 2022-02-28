Afternoon brief: Schools & colleges reopen in Shivamogga city after one week and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bajrang Dal member murder case: Schools, colleges reopen in Shivamogga

Schools and colleges in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district reopened on Monday but orders banning large gatherings remain in force till March 4. Read more

West Bengal: Citizens snub BJP’s 12-hour bandh call today

The 12-hour statewide bandh called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal failed to evoke any favourable response as the police warned of strong actions if the party tried to forcefully implement the strike. Read more

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings name Mayank Agarwal as new captain for upcoming season

Mayank Agarwal will lead Punjab Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Read more

SAG Awards 2022: Will Smith and Jessica Chastain take top prizes; CODA, Squid Game win big. Full list of winners

Family drama CODA took top honours at an unpredictable 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG awards) that also saw wins for the leads of Squid Game. Read more

Suhana Khan in a beautiful Manish Malhotra white lehenga will make your heart skip a beat: Viral pics

Bollywood's favourite fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped another set of ethereal photos featuring Suhana Khan. Read more

Our PM has…’: India abstains from UNSC vote to call for UNGA session on Ukraine

India abstained from UNSC procedural vote to call for a rare emergency session of the UNGA on Ukraine. Watch more

Man rescues a baby deer that came in front of traffic in a cute video. Watch

The videos that show cute little animals getting rescued from places that they shouldn't have been in the first place, are always heartwarming to watch. Watch more

