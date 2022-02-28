Home / India News / Bajrang Dal member murder case: Schools, colleges reopen in Shivamogga
Bajrang Dal member murder case: Schools, colleges reopen in Shivamogga

On February 20, 26-year-old Bajrang Dal member Harsha was stabbed multiple times and died of his injuries.
Schools &amp; colleges reopen in Shivamogga city after one week.
Published on Feb 28, 2022 12:22 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Schools and colleges in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district reopened on Monday but orders banning large gatherings remain in force till March 4. The killing of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal member this month triggered violent protests across the district, after which the district administration imposed a curfew and shut educational institutions.

“Our learning has been impacted since Covid-19 pandemic. Now also the schools and colleges were closed for a week due to the murder of Harsha. As the schools and colleges are reopening, we are happy that we will be able to attend offline classes," Nishkal, a first-year PU student, told news agency ANI.

On February 20, 26-year-old Bajrang Dal member Harsha was stabbed multiple times and died of his injuries.

His death triggered mob violence over the following 48-odd hours, including stone-pelting, torching of vehicles and vandalism of business establishments owned by Muslims.

Fourteen FIRs have been registered and at least eight people have been arrested.

Last week Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra travelled to the affected district to review security arrangements and underlined that the "situation is under control".

“There is no need for people to worry, the government is with you and will provide protection. Eight people have been arrested in the murder case, interrogations of others are on. All angles are being looked into, including communal organisations,” he added.

