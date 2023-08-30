Afternoon brief: Scientist explains Chandrayaan findings of sulphur and oxygen on moon; and all the latest news

'Like tasting cooked veggie': Scientist on Chandrayaan confirming sulphur, oxygen on moon

Chandrayaan 3 on Tuesday confirmed the presence of sulphur and oxygen on the moon apart from many other elements like aluminium, calcium etc. Explaining the significance of the finding, scientist TV Venkateswaran told news agency ANI that it is like tasting cooked vegetables to confirm whether they are fully cooked. "We can see and tell if the vegetables are cooked from a distance. But we won't accept that. We will take a piece and taste it to see if it is properly cooked. In the same way, you need to land on the moon at least in a few places, look for this data and see whether this data matches the remote sensing data. If they match then our confidence in the remote sensing data will be very high," Venkateswaran said. Read Here.

Imran Khan to remain in jail as judicial remand extended till Sept 13 in cipher case

A special court extended the judicial remand of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan by two weeks in connection with the leakage of a confidential diplomatic cable that was allegedly misused for political purposes by his government, reported news agency PTI. According to Geo News report, Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who arrived at Attock jail in Punjab to conduct the hearing, issued the decision in the case of the missing cipher. Read Here.

‘Kohli is the best captain. When we played under Dhoni…’: Ishant Sharma gives Bumrah, Shami, Umesh examples in big claim

After Zaheer Khan's retirement and before the fast bowling revolution in Indian cricket, Ishant Sharma was the one doing the bulk of the work in Test matches. He was an old-fashioned workhorse. The likes of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were around but rarely did they fire as a collective fast-bowling unit until Virat Kohli took charge of the Test side. Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bhuvi burst onto the scene under MS Dhoni's leadership but they became a world-beating fast-bowling unit only under Kohli. Read here.

US woman gives birth in parking garage of hospital

A woman named Elsa Antunez from Maryland in the United States gave birth to her child inside a car in a parking garage of the hospital. Both the newborn and the mother are in a safe and healthy condition. Read Here.

Signs that you are emotionally detaching from a relationship

Sometimes we need to re-evaluate the relationship that we have with the partner. Not always does the relationship work out or we feel connected like we did in the initial phases of the relationship. Noticing the small changes in the emotions and the way we feel around them can help us to understand how to find the problem areas and solutions to fix the same. It also helps us to evaluate the prospect of the relationship, or we should continue it for the future. "Noticing where you're at emotionally allows you to improve the connection or decide if you want to remain connected," wrote Therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab as she explained the signs that can denote that we are slowly detaching ourselves from the relationship. Read Here.

The Killer teaser reaction: Fans can't wait to see David Fincher back in form, say 'every frame is perfect'

David Fincher is back to the thriller genre with his next, The Killer. Netflix dropped the high-octane teaser trailer of the neo-noir on Tuesday and fans took to Twitter to react to the minute-long glimpse of the film that releases on limited screens theatrically in October and comes to Netflix in November. Read Here.

