Afternoon brief: Seer urges Centre to declare Moon as ‘Hindu Rashtra’; and all the latest news

After Chandrayaan-3 landing, seer's pitch for declaring Moon as ‘Hindu Rashtra’: 'No terrorists can…'

Day after Chandrayaan-3 made a successful soft-landing on the lunar surface's south pole, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, a Hindu seer, urged the government to declare the Moon as a “Hindu Rashtra”. The appeal from the national president of All India Hindu Mahasabha Swami came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the point on the Moon where the Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram soft-landed will be named ‘Shiv Shakti’ and the spot where the Chandrayaan-2 crash-landed will be called ‘Tiranga’. Read Here.

Back at US Open for first time in 2 years, Novak Djokovic aims to test his fortune at luckless Slam

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since the start of 2019, Novak Djokovic has won nine Grand Slam titles - the most by a player in men's singles and four more than second-placed Rafael Nadal. But none of them came at the US Open. He lifted four Australian Open titles, two at Roland Garros and won three Wimbledon trophies. During this period of more than four years, Djokovic thoroughly dominated at the ATP field, as outlined by his stay at the top of the world rankings for 138 weeks, of his total record career tally of 389, which remains the most by any player, male or female, in Open Era. Read Here.

Rare super blue moon to illuminate the sky this week: Here's what you need to know

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Attention all sky watchers! The "once in a blue moon" occurrence will take place this week, so those who want to see this rare event should look up on August 30. The expression "once in a blue moon" alludes to a genuine lunar occurrence. And, as the expression implies, they are in fact uncommon; the lunar event that occurred on Wednesday won't happen again for many years. Although the blue moon is not literally blue, the term can be misleading. In fact, the moon will appear orange in colour. Read Here.

Jawan advance bookings: Shah Rukh Khan film collects ₹ 2 cr in US even before trailer launch

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan is likely to be unveiled this week and the film directed by Atlee is already creating ripples. The film has earned close to ₹2 crore in advance booking across 450 locations in the USA. The total number of tickets sold stood at 13750, according to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. Read Here.

Productivity hacks we all can learn from Richard Branson

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Self-made billionaire Richard Branson is one of the most influential people today. He often speaks about how he stays productive, and his words have truly impacted people globally. Read Here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON