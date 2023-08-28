Rare super blue moon to illuminate the sky this week: Here's what you need to know

Attention all sky watchers! The "once in a blue moon" occurrence will take place this week, so those who want to see this rare event should look up on 31st August. The expression "once in a blue moon" alludes to a genuine lunar occurrence. And, as the expression implies, they are in fact uncommon; the lunar event that occurred on Wednesday won't happen again for many years. Although the blue moon is not literally blue, the term can be misleading. In fact, the moon will appear orange in colour. When the four-part supermoon series comes to an end that night, the super blue moon will be the third largest moon to have appeared so far this year. It sounds exciting, but what is it? We have got you covered. Here is all you need to know about this unusual event. (Also read: Lunar Eclipse 2023: Will India see first Chandra Grahan of 2023? Penumbral Lunar Eclipse explained and more details ) The previous occurrence of a blue moon took place in 2015. Another instance of this phenomenon is set to be visible on August 31st.(Wikimedia Commons)

What is a blue moon?

A blue moon is the second full moon in a month. Full moons usually occur once a month (every 30 days or so), but when there is a blue moon it occurs twice. There are two types of blue moon, but unfortunately, neither has anything to do with colour. According to NASA, a seasonal blue moon is the third full moon in a season with four full moons, which is the traditional definition of a blue moon. A monthly blue moon, on the other hand, refers to the second full moon that occurs within a single calendar month and was created as a result of a misunderstanding of the first meaning.

The monthly Blue Moon is now considered to be the second definition of a Blue Moon rather than being incorrect, according to Time and Date. Since moon phases last 29.5 days on average, 12 lunar cycles can really be completed in 354 days. Thus, a 13th full moon is visible once every 2.5 years or so in a given year. This 13th full moon doesn't conform to the normal naming scheme and is referred to as the Blue Moon.

Why is it called a super blue moon?

The third and last full moon of summer in the Northern Hemisphere will be a "super blue moon," since it will be the second full moon in a calendar month, according to the Moon's 29-day orbit of the Earth, making it a'super moon'. On average, supermoons are 16% brighter than regular moons. Additionally, they appear bigger than a usual full moon. It is comparable to the size difference between a quarter and a nickel, according to NASA. The phenomena takes place when the moon is full and its orbit is closest to the Earth.

What is the best time to see the blue supermoon?

It is advised to view a full moon when it rises just after sunset during the hours of dusk for the best viewing experience. On August 30, 2023, at precisely 8:37 p.m. EDT, the Super Blue Moon will reach its maximum brightness. The moonrise, especially in the hours of twilight, coincides with the best time of the evening for moon watching. European viewers are in for a special treat because Thursday, August 31, offers an additional night to see the moon rise, which is slightly later than on Wednesday.

The moon rises at 8:08 p.m. BST in London while the sun sets at 7:54 p.m. BST. The moon rises in New York at 7:45 p.m. EDT and sets at 7:33 p.m. EDT (the full Moon occurs at 8:37 p.m. EDT). Moonrise and sunset are both at 7:36 p.m. PDT in Los Angeles, with the full Moon occurring at 5:37 p.m. PDT. On August 31, 2023, London will have a 7:52 p.m. BST sunset and an 8:24 p.m. BST moonrise. The full Moon will occur at 1:37 a.m. BST.

How rare is a blue supermoon?

According to NASA, the blue supermoons is a very rare phenomenon. It mentions that these moons often only appear once every ten years due to astronomical conditions. But occasionally, the interval between blue supermoons can be as long as twenty years. While blue moons only account for 3% of full moons, supermoons account for around 25% of all full moons. Although the interval between super blue moons is highly erratic—it can be as long as 20 years—the average is often 10 years. The following super blue moons will take place in pairs in 2037, in January and March.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON