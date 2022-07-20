Afternoon brief: Service charge to continue in restaurants after Delhi HC order, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi HC halts 'no service charge order' on restaurants, next hearing Nov 25

The Delhi high court on Wednesday put on hold a Central Consumer Protection Authority order that barred restaurants from automatically adding service charges to bills. Read more.

‘Public wants Parliament to work’: Om Birla asks oppn MPs to resort to discussions; Smriti Irani rebukes Rahul Gandhi

On third day of Parliament monsoon session, both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha failed to work through the morning hours and were adjourned till 2pm as opposition MPs vociferously protested inflation and price rise. In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla urged them to take part in “discussions” instead. Read more.

India rejects ‘baseless’ reports on efforts to influence SL presidential polls

India on Wednesday rejected “baseless and purely speculative” media efforts about the country’s efforts at the political level to influence the presidential elections in Sri Lanka. Read more.

'Look at what has happened to Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson': Former England captain praises Ben Stokes for quitting ODIs

Ben Stokes' ODI retirement has led to a discussion on the packed international calendar and its effect on players. Read more.

Vaani Kapoor oozes oomph in cream rug print bralette, straight pants. Here's what it costs

Raising the hotness quotient in sizzling fashion styles, Vaani Kapoor has been slaying Shamshera promotions and setting the Internet on fire simultaneously with her smoking hot looks. Read more.

Sharvari Wagh shares more fun pics with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ileana D'Cruz from Maldives vacation. See here

Katrina Kaif's birthday vacation with husband Vicky Kaushal and their bunch of friends and family members was indeed a mega outing. Read more.

