Sharvari Wagh shares more fun pics with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ileana D'Cruz from Maldives vacation. See here

Katrina Kaif's birthday vacation with husband Vicky Kaushal and their bunch of friends and family members was indeed a mega outing. They all flew to Maldives to celebrate Katrina's 39th birthday. Now Sharvari Wagh, who accompanied rumoured boyfriend Sunny Kaushal on the vacation, has shared more pictures from their holiday. Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walk hand in hand at Mumbai airport as they return to India from Maldives. Watch

Sharing them on Instagram, Sharvari wrote, “We made sure there was enough shor on the shore!!” The first one is a group picture and shows Ileana D'Cruz, Isabelle Kaif, Sharvari, Mini Mathur and Katrina Kaif sitting on a swing sofa. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina's brother Sebastian, Kabir Khan, Sunny Kaushal and filmmaker Anand Tiwari are seen standing behind them as they all pose for the camera.

Sharvari Wagh shared pictures from the Maldives vacation with friends.

Sharvari Wagh with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ileana D'Cruz and others.

The second picture shows Katrina sandwiched between Sharvari and Angira Dhar (actor and wife of Anand Tiwari) as they pose for a picture on a couch. It is followed by a candid picture of Vicky, Sharvari, Mini, Sunny, Kabir Khan and others during adventure sports. There is also a group picture of all the women posing in the same pose for a group picture by the beach in swimwear and shrugs. It shows Angira in black, Sharvari in yellow, Katrina in black, Isabelle in a white frock and Ileana in a long pink shirt.

Sharvari also shared more pictures of their place of stay, during the day and at night. They all returned to Mumbai on Tuesday and were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Katrina also shared two happy pictures of herself from her time in Maldives. She wrote, “Such a amazingggggggg time.”

Katrina Kaif in Maldives.

On Katrina's birthday on July 16, Ileana had shared a selfie with the actor, her brother Sebastian, Mini Mathur, Vicky, Isabelle and Anand on Instagram. She captioned it, “Sunshine, cocktails, and a bit of birthday cake.” Sunny had also shared a picture with Katrina, calling it her birthday week. Ileana D'Cruz shared a picture on Katrina Kaif's birthday.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December last year in Rajasthan. Sharvari, Isabelle, Sebastian, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur were among the very few who were a part of the highly guarded wedding celebrations.

