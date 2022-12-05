Afternoon brief: Shashi Tharoor responds after NCP leader invites him to join party, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

What Shashi Tharoor said after NCP leader says 'will accept him warmly'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Kerala president PC Chacko on Monday offered Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to join his party. Speaking to reporters in the Kannur district, Chacko said that Tharoor…read more.

India’s G20 presidency: Sherpas meeting begins in Udaipur

Top officials of the world’s 20 largest economies began deliberations in Udaipur on Monday to shape the agenda for India’s G20 presidency, with their first session focused on technological transformation…read more.

Elon Musk claims he faces ‘quite significant’ risk of being assassinated

Twitter owner Elon Musk claimed that the risk of something bad happening to him or even him being shot at is "quite significant". In a two-hour-long audio chat on Twitter Spaces, Elon Musk Musk also…read more.

Raveena Tandon poses with Karan Johar, Kajol, Rekha at Manish Malhotra’s birthday party. See pics

Actor Raveena Tandon wished fashion designer Manish Malhotra on his birthday via an Instagram post. Manish turns 56 on Monday. Raveena shared a heartfelt message for him, calling the fashion designer…read more.

Janhvi Kapoor's glam diva avatar in deep-neck denim jumpsuit for outing is a must-have for every IT girl's wardrobe

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is a Gen-Z style icon. One look at her stylish wardrobe, and you will know. Janhvi loves taking sartorial risks but never without a touch of elegance. The Mili actor's collection is full of steal…read more.

