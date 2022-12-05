Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Shashi Tharoor responds after NCP leader invites him to join party, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Shashi Tharoor responds after NCP leader invites him to join party, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 12:55 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was invited by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Kerala president PC Chacko to join his party.(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

What Shashi Tharoor said after NCP leader says 'will accept him warmly'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Kerala president PC Chacko on Monday offered Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to join his party. Speaking to reporters in the Kannur district, Chacko said that Tharoor…read more.

India’s G20 presidency: Sherpas meeting begins in Udaipur

Top officials of the world’s 20 largest economies began deliberations in Udaipur on Monday to shape the agenda for India’s G20 presidency, with their first session focused on technological transformation…read more.

Elon Musk claims he faces ‘quite significant’ risk of being assassinated

Twitter owner Elon Musk claimed that the risk of something bad happening to him or even him being shot at is "quite significant". In a two-hour-long audio chat on Twitter Spaces, Elon Musk Musk also…read more.

Raveena Tandon poses with Karan Johar, Kajol, Rekha at Manish Malhotra’s birthday party. See pics

Actor Raveena Tandon wished fashion designer Manish Malhotra on his birthday via an Instagram post. Manish turns 56 on Monday. Raveena shared a heartfelt message for him, calling the fashion designer…read more.

Janhvi Kapoor's glam diva avatar in deep-neck denim jumpsuit for outing is a must-have for every IT girl's wardrobe

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is a Gen-Z style icon. One look at her stylish wardrobe, and you will know. Janhvi loves taking sartorial risks but never without a touch of elegance. The Mili actor's collection is full of steal…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
shashi tharoor raveena tandon karan johar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP