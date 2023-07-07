Afternoon brief: Taliban's bizarre explanation on women's beauty salons ban, and all the latest news

Women beauty salons stress on grooms: Taliban's bizarre explanation on ban

Women's beauty salons were banned in Afghanistan offered services forbidden by Islam and caused economic hardships for grooms' families during wedding festivities, the Taliban said. The explanation came after Taliban said that all salons in the country had one month to shut their businesses and close shop. Read more

MS Dhoni leaves Kohli's mouth open with monster hit; BCCI shares vintage video on India legend's 42nd birthday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No matter how many words you write, or hours of videos and photos you put together, it perhaps won't be enough to describe MS Dhoni... his brilliance on the cricket field as a batter, keeper and captain and his demeanour and conduct as a person. Dhoni is one of those rare characters. Even in a cricket-frenzied nation like India, it is hard to match Dhoni's fandom. Everything has been written and spoken about Dhoni for two decades and yet, the man, his legacy remains a mystery. Read more

Fact check: Nayanthara's viral pic is from Jawan? Here is the truth as fan spots a mistake in photo

Nayanthara will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan. A new picture of Nayanthara is going viral with fan pages of the actor claiming it is actually a leaked still from Jawan. She looks stunning in a pink blazer and soft curls in the picture. However, it is not a still from Jawan but, a picture generated by artificial intelligence. Read more

Are you a toxic parent? Here are signs to look for

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When dealing with a toxic partner, one has the option to part ways, but what happens when the toxicity stems from a parent? A toxic parent, whether knowingly or unknowingly, has the potential to wreak havoc on their child's life. This destructive influence can manifest in physical, mental, and emotional weakness. Read more

Manager yells at employee for trying to discuss pay hike

Discussing your pay hike with your manager is a situation that often produces varied results. While some employees get what they want, there are others who are politely rejected. However, there are also some employees who end up facing unfavourable reactions from their employers. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON