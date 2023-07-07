Fact check: Nayanthara's viral pic is from Jawan? Here is the truth as fan spots a mistake in photo

Nayanthara will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's Jawan. A new picture of Nayanthara is going viral with fan pages of the actor claiming it is actually a leaked still from Jawan. She looks stunning in a pink blazer and soft curls in the picture. However, it is not a still from Jawan but, a picture generated by artificial intelligence. Also read: Rights of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films Jawan and Dunki sold at ₹480 crore: Report Nayanthara's new pic is going viral.

Nayanthara's viral picture

Nayanthara is seen in a pink suit paired with red shirt and her hair styled in soft curls on the side. Bright sunflowers are placed on a table in front of her and some people are seen sitting behind her in the blurred background.

The picture created by artificial intelligence actually shows her in the world of American filmmaker Wes Anderson's films. He is known for his eccentricity and unique visuals in films such as The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Royal Tenenbaums and Isle of Dogs.

Fans react to Nayanthara's viral photo

One of the fan pages shared Nayanthara's pic and captioned it, “Leaked, Nayanthara's first look from Jawan. Nayanthara, Jawan trailer.” This made many believe that the picture was a leaked visual from Jawan.

Reacting to it on Twitter, a fan wrote, “Not at all, naak ki niche ka til kaha gaya bhai. wo uski paidaishi til hai (where is the mole under her nose? She has the mole since her birth)”. Another said, “Really? Oh wow.” Many called her “Baby doll” on Twitter. A person called her “stunning”.

More about Jawan

Jawan was scheduled to release on June 2 but has now been pushed to September 7. Shah Rukh Khan recently answered a fan question about Jawan teaser during an AMA session on Twitter. He replied to the question, “It's all ready getting other assets in place. Don't worry it's all in a happy place...#Jawan.”

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Nayanthara, Vijay and director Atlee. Reportedly, SRK will have a double role in the movie of a father and a son.

Shah Rukh made his much-awaited comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with Siddharth Anand's blockbuster action-thriller Pathaan, which was released in January this year. After Jawan, he will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's next Dunki opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. It will tentatively release in December.

