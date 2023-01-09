Afternoon brief: Two men arrested for drinking alcohol on Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Two men arrested for drinking alcohol on IndiGo flight to Bihar

Two men - both believed to be drunk - have been arrested after drinking liquor on board a Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight on Sunday night. An official at the Patna Airport Police Station told news agency ANI the two men - identified only as Rohit and Nitish - were arrested based on a written complaint by the domestic airline. Read more

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress observes ‘women’s power day’

Hundreds of women on Monday joined Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi in Kurukshetra for what the Congress’s described as Bharat Jodo Yatra’s “women’s power day” of the Haryana leg of the party’s biggest public outreach in decades. Read more

Now, use Google Maps navigation without pairing Wear OS 3 watch with smartphone

Those who have a Wear OS 3-powered smartwatch with LTE connectivity can now use Google Maps for turn-by-turn navigation even when the smartwatch is not paired to a smartphone, Google has announced. Read more

Web Stories | Life Hacks To Dry Your Clothes In Winter

Woman meets man who saved her during car accident. Watch emotional video

A video of a woman meeting a man who saved her life during a car accident was recently posted online. The video showing the emotional reunion of the duo has tugged at people’s heartstrings. Chances are, the heartening clip will leave you emotional too. Read more

Diabetes: 5 best and worst fruits for managing blood sugar

People who are diagnosed with diabetes often hesitate in adding fruits to their daily diet fearing they could raise their blood sugar levels being sweet in taste. However, their fear is only partly true. Read more

'I've seen great players like Viv Richards, Sachin, Kohli...but he's once in a century batter': Kapil Dev on India star

The ultimate praise for a batter comes when one of the greatest players of all time holds one's name along with batters like Vivian Richards or Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli. Read more

