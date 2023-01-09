Home / India News / Two men arrested for drinking alcohol on IndiGo flight to Bihar

Two men arrested for drinking alcohol on IndiGo flight to Bihar

Updated on Jan 09, 2023 12:01 PM IST

The incident took place on Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight 6E-6383 on Sunday night.

Indigo AIrlines (File pic)
ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Two men - both believed to be drunk - have been arrested after drinking liquor on board a Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight on Sunday night. An official at the Patna Airport Police Station told news agency ANI the two men - identified only as Rohit and Nitish - were arrested based on a written complaint by the domestic airline. Sources told the news agency the two were stopped by crew members after consuming alcohol, and that they had apologised in writing.

Consumption of alcohol on domestic flights is prohibited by law.

Sources also said IndiGo had informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) before landing that the two were carrying liquor; the airline filed the official complaint after landing.

Initial reports of a ruckus on board the plane are not true, the sources also said.

This comes after a rush of mid-air incidents on various airlines operating in the country, including two shocking incidents of men urinating on fellow passengers.

Both incidents took place on Air India flights - one inbound from Paris and another from New York. In the latter case the accused - identified as Shankar Mishra - was arrested Saturday after nationwide outrage and a Delhi court has sent him to judicial remand for 14 days.

Mishra was fired from his job at US financial services firm Wells Fargo.

